Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 28

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 28:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG: This golf equipment, golf apparel, and other accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 59% over the last 60 days.

Topgolf Callaway’s shares gained 33.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal’s shares gained 29% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

