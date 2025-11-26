Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 26

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 26:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This explorer and developer of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This company that provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Dycom’s shares gained 36.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

