Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 25

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 25:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This company that sells precious metals in North America, Europe, Africa, and South America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Wheaton’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal producer for the electric power generation industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.

Hallador’s shares gained 20.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This company that provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA’s shares gained 39% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.