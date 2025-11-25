Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 25

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 25:
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This company that sells precious metals in North America, Europe, Africa, and South America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Price and Consensus
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. price-consensus-chart | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote
Wheaton’s shares gained 6.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Price
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. price | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote
Hallador Energy Company HNRG: This steam coal producer for the electric power generation industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.
Hallador Energy Company Price and Consensus
Hallador Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Hallador Energy Company Quote
Hallador’s shares gained 20.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hallador Energy Company Price
Hallador Energy Company price | Hallador Energy Company Quote
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA: This company that provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus
NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
NVIDIA’s shares gained 39% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 14.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NVIDIA Corporation Price
NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
