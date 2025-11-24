Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 24:
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD: This company that delivers newborn care, maternal-fetal medicine, and a range of pediatric subspecialty services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Pediatrix’s shares gained 35.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB: This furniture company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
La-Z-Boy’s shares gained 3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Grupo Cibest S.A. CIB: This company that provides banking services and products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Cibest’s shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.