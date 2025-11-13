Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 13

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 13:

Flex Ltd. FLEX: This company which provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Flex’s shares gained 27.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Insulet Corporation PODD: This insulin delivery systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Insulet’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

PRA’s shares gained 11.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

