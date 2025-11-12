Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 12

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.12:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This electronic brokerage has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group’s shares gained 40.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NatWest Group plc NWG: This banking and financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

NatWest Group’s shares gained 9.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fintech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

