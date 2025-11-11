Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 11

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.11:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This financial services platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood’s shares gained 19.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fabrinet FN: This optical and electronic manufacturing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Fabrinet ’s shares gained 40.5% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TE Connectivity plc TEL: This connectivity and sensor technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

TE Connectivity’s shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

