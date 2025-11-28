Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 10

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov.10:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE: This optical and photonics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Lumentum’s shares gained 108.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS: This healthcare apparel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

FIGS ’ shares gained 36.4% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This contracting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction Group’s shares gained 38.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

