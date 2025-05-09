Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
BioCryst’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% overthe last 60 days.
WidePoint’s shares gained 35.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rambus Inc. RMBS: This semiconductor products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% overthe last 60 days.
Rambus’ shares gained 11.6% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
