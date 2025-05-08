Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This home and community-based healthcare services platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring’s shares gained 3.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

United Bankshares, Inc. UBSI: This financial holding company that primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% overthe last 60 days.

United’s shares gained 4.7% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

