Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Safran SA SAFRY: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Safran’s shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% overthe last 60 days.

WidePoint’s shares gained 34.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK: This tech-driven green chemistry and data company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Flotek’s shares gained 2.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

