Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
Safran SA SAFRY: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Safran’s shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WidePoint Corporation WYY: This company that provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108.3% overthe last 60 days.
WidePoint’s shares gained 34.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK: This tech-driven green chemistry and data company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Flotek’s shares gained 2.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.