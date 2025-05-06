Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA: This immuno-oncology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

MAIA’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 25% overthe last 60 days.

Byrna’s shares gained 33.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

OncoCyte Corporation OCX: This precision diagnostics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.3% over the last 60 days.

OncoCyte’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

