Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx’s shares gained 8.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Capital’s shares gained 6.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

