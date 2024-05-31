Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding's shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Lantheus Holdings' shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This diversified manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings' shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

