Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: Thishotel management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group's shares gained 20.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Maximus, Inc. MMS: This government services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Maximus' shares gained 0.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation's shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

