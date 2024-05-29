News & Insights

Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 29th

May 29, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: Thisindustrial distributor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises' shares gained 39.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Engie SA ENGIY: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.   

Engie SA's shares gained 5.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This materials engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings' shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Stocks mentioned

DXPE
LXFR
ENGIY

