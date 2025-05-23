Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

NEXT plc NXGPY: This retailer of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

NEXT’s shares gained 35.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. PDLB: This bank holding company for Ponce Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 102.6% overthe last 60 days.

Ponce Financial’s shares gained 2.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Erste Group Bank AG EBKDY: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% overthe last 60 days.

Erste Group’s shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

