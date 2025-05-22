Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

May 22, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Fortis Inc. FTS: This Canadian electric and gas utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Fortis’ shares gained 9.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% overthe last 60 days.

MGIC’s shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

