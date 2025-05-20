Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM: This company that sells precious metals in North America, Europe, Africa, and South America has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Price and Consensus

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. price-consensus-chart | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote

Wheaton’s shares gained 18% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Price

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. price | Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Quote

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD: This acquirer and manager of precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% overthe last 60 days.

Royal Gold, Inc. Price and Consensus

Royal Gold, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Royal Gold, Inc. Quote

Royal Gold’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Royal Gold, Inc. Price

Royal Gold, Inc. price | Royal Gold, Inc. Quote

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS: This company that provides natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% overthe last 60 days.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Quote

Natural Gas Services’ shares gained 38% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Price

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. price | Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.