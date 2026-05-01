Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1

Strategic Education, Inc. STRA: This education services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education's shares gained 6.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Strategic Education Inc. Price

Strategic Education Inc. price | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO: This beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

The Vita Coco's shares gained 18.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova's shares gained 38.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. Price

Enova International, Inc. price | Enova International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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