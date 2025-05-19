Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Candel’s shares gained 34.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. price | Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% overthe last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

Horace Mann’s shares gained 7.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

MAG Silver Corp. MAG: This precious metal company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% overthe last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

MAG’s shares gained 5.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MAG Silver Corporation Price

MAG Silver Corporation price | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.