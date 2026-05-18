Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18:

SiTime Corporation SITM: This timing semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 95.2% over the last 60 days.

SiTime Corporation Price and Consensus

SiTime Corporation price-consensus-chart | SiTime Corporation Quote

SiTime's shares gained 203% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SiTime Corporation Price

SiTime Corporation price | SiTime Corporation Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This downstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1521% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Delek’s shares gained 32.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 119.1% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ shares gained 119% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiTime Corporation (SITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.