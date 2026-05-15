Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO: This specialty alcohols and essential ingredients company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.2% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Alto’s shares gained 73.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC: This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Lattice’s shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

inTEST Corporation INTT: This company that provides test and process solutions for use in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.6% over the last 60 days.

inTest Corporation Price and Consensus

inTest Corporation price-consensus-chart | inTest Corporation Quote

inTEST’s shares gained 80% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

inTest Corporation Price

inTest Corporation price | inTest Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.