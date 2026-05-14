Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14:
Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE: This optical and photonic products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote
Lumentum’s shares gained 83.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price
Lumentum Holdings Inc. price | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote
Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO: This manufacturer of process control tools for optical metrology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus
Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Onto’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Onto Innovation Inc. Price
Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote
Tapestry, Inc. TPR: This lifestyle brand and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
Tapestry’s shares gained 30.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tapestry, Inc. Price
Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.