Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE: This optical and photonic products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Lumentum’s shares gained 83.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO: This manufacturer of process control tools for optical metrology has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price and Consensus

Onto Innovation Inc. price-consensus-chart | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Onto’s shares gained 27.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Onto Innovation Inc. Price

Onto Innovation Inc. price | Onto Innovation Inc. Quote

Tapestry, Inc. TPR: This lifestyle brand and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

Tapestry’s shares gained 30.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tapestry, Inc. Price

Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.