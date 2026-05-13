Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13:

Liquidia Corporation LQDA: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

Liquidia Corporation Price and Consensus

Liquidia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Liquidia Corporation Quote

Liquidia’s shares gained 48.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Liquidia Corporation Price

Liquidia Corporation price | Liquidia Corporation Quote

Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA: This zinc mining and smelting company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus

Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

Nexa’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nexa Resources S.A. Price

Nexa Resources S.A. price | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

Nucor Corporation NUE: This manufacturer of steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus

Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote

Nucor’s shares gained 25.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nucor Corporation Price

Nucor Corporation price | Nucor Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.