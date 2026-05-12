Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12:

Albemarle Corporation ALB: This engineered specialty chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Albemarle’s shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Albemarle Corporation Price

Albemarle Corporation price | Albemarle Corporation Quote

APA Corporation APA: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.6% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

APA Corporation Price

APA Corporation price | APA Corporation Quote

Diodes Incorporated DIOD: This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

Diodes’ shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diodes Incorporated Price

Diodes Incorporated price | Diodes Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.