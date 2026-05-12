Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12:
Albemarle Corporation ALB: This engineered specialty chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus
Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote
Albemarle’s shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Albemarle Corporation Price
Albemarle Corporation price | Albemarle Corporation Quote
APA Corporation APA: This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.6% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
APA’s shares gained 31.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
APA Corporation Price
APA Corporation price | APA Corporation Quote
Diodes Incorporated DIOD: This developer of semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote
Diodes’ shares gained 57.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Diodes Incorporated Price
Diodes Incorporated price | Diodes Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.