Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 9.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson’s shares gained 6.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matson, Inc. Price

Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote

Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH: This bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Bank of Hawaii’s shares gained 8.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matson, Inc. (MATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.