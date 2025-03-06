Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6th:

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

First United’s shares gained 17.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors’ shares gained 6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Camden National Corporation CAC: This bank holding company for Camden National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Camden National’s shares gained 11.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

