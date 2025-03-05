Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
CommScope’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
BGC’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified mortgage financing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Annaly’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
