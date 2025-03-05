Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM: This infrastructure solutions provider for communications, data center, and entertainment networks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

CommScope’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BGC Group, Inc. BGC: This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BGC’s shares gained 0.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified mortgage financing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Annaly’s shares gained 7.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

