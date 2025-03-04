Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health’s shares gained 49.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This medical devices and implants company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

LeMaitre Vascular’ shares gained 36.7% over the past year compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 15.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

