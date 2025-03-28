Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This credit-tech platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology's shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Merchants Corporation FRME: This financial holding company for First Merchants Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

First Merchants' shares gained 3.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Griffon Corporation GFF: This consumer and professional, and home and building products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation's shares gained 1.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

