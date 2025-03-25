Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Reddit, Inc. RDDT: This operator of a digital community has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Reddit Inc. Price and Consensus

Reddit Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reddit Inc. Quote

Reddit’s shares gained 87.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reddit Inc. Price

Reddit Inc. price | Reddit Inc. Quote

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. GBFH: This bank holding company for GBank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

GBank’s shares gained 2.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Price

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. price | GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC: This financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

Enterprise Financial’s shares gained 11% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (GBFH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.