Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ZION: This banking product and related services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association's shares gained 2.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Merchants Corporation FRME: This financial holding company for First Merchants Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

First Merchants Corporation's shares gained 7.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Hancock Whitney Corporation HWC: This financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney's shares gained 0.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

