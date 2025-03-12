Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12:

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This aviation aftermarket services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation's shares gained 29.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Gap, Inc. GAP: This apparel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The Gap's shares gained 3.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This supply chain solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica's shares gained 88.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

