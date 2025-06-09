Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY: This company that provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Dycom’s shares gained 77.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price

Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote

Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Peakstone Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

Peakstone Realty’s shares gained 8.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price

Peakstone Realty Trust price | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

Postal RealtyTrust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% overthe last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Postal Realty shares gained 2.8% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.