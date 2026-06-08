Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS: This mobile marketing platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Digital Turbine's shares gained 125.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price

Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Caleres’ shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Caleres, Inc. Price

Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO: This specialty chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.5% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Alto Ingredients’ shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.