Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8:
Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS: This mobile marketing platform company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and Consensus
Digital Turbine, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote
Digital Turbine's shares gained 125.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Digital Turbine, Inc. Price
Digital Turbine, Inc. price | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote
Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Caleres’ shares gained 22.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Caleres, Inc. Price
Caleres, Inc. price | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO: This specialty chemicals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.5% over the last 60 days.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote
Alto Ingredients’ shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price
Alto Ingredients, Inc. price | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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