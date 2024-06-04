Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4:

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This semiconductor equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus

Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Camtek's shares gained 27.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Camtek Ltd. Price

Camtek Ltd. price | Camtek Ltd. Quote

Haemonetics Corporation HAE: This healthcare company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics Corporation Price and Consensus

Haemonetics Corporation price-consensus-chart | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

Haemonetics' shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Haemonetics Corporation Price

Haemonetics Corporation price | Haemonetics Corporation Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This dry bulk shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime Partners' shares gained 47.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price

Navios Maritime Partners LP price | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.