Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD: This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

PDD’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price

PDD Holdings Inc. price | PDD Holdings Inc. Quote

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. MSADY: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.2% over the last 60 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Quote

MS&AD Insurance’s shares gained 23.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Price

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. price | MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Quote

Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS: This explorer and producer of non-operated oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vitesse Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vitesse Energy, Inc. Quote

Vitesse Energy’s shares gained 12.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. Price

Vitesse Energy, Inc. price | Vitesse Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

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MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (MSADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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