Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Shore’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR: This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Worthington’s shares gained 27.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif’s shares gained 18% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

