Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2:

Gold.com, Inc. GOLD: This precious metals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Gold.com Inc. Price and Consensus

Gold.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gold.com Inc. Quote

Gold.com’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold.com Inc. Price

Gold.com Inc. price | Gold.com Inc. Quote

Electromed, Inc. ELMD: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Electromed, Inc. Price and Consensus

Electromed, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electromed, Inc. Quote

Electromed’s shares gained 52.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Electromed, Inc. Price

Electromed, Inc. price | Electromed, Inc. Quote

Tapestry, Inc. TPR: This lifestyle brand and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

Tapestry’s shares gained 24% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tapestry, Inc. Price

Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.