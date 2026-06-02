Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2:
Gold.com, Inc. GOLD: This precious metals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Gold.com Inc. Price and Consensus
Gold.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gold.com Inc. Quote
Gold.com’s shares gained 26.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gold.com Inc. Price
Gold.com Inc. price | Gold.com Inc. Quote
Electromed, Inc. ELMD: This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Electromed, Inc. Price and Consensus
Electromed, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electromed, Inc. Quote
Electromed’s shares gained 52.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Electromed, Inc. Price
Electromed, Inc. price | Electromed, Inc. Quote
Tapestry, Inc. TPR: This lifestyle brand and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
Tapestry’s shares gained 24% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tapestry, Inc. Price
Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.