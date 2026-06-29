Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This electronics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
TTM's shares gained 116.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price
TTM Technologies, Inc. price | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
STMicroelectronics N.V. STM: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus
STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 128.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
STMicroelectronics N.V. Price
STMicroelectronics N.V. price | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote
ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.7% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus
Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote
ORIX’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orix Corp Ads Price
Orix Corp Ads price | Orix Corp Ads Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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