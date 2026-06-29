Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29:

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This electronics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTM's shares gained 116.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price

TTM Technologies, Inc. price | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

STMicroelectronics N.V. STM: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price and Consensus

STMicroelectronics N.V. price-consensus-chart | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

STMicroelectronics’ shares gained 128.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

STMicroelectronics N.V. Price

STMicroelectronics N.V. price | STMicroelectronics N.V. Quote

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.7% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

ORIX’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 16.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Orix Corp Ads Price

Orix Corp Ads price | Orix Corp Ads Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.