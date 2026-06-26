Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26:

Johnson Controls International plc JCI: This provider of smart building technologies, HVAC, fire and security systems, and energy solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Johnson Controls International plc Price and Consensus

Johnson Controls International plc price-consensus-chart | Johnson Controls International plc Quote

Johnson Controls’ shares gained 19.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Johnson Controls International plc Price

Johnson Controls International plc price | Johnson Controls International plc Quote

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB: This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.5% over the last 60 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

LyondellBasell’s shares gained 28.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.