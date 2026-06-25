Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25:
Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS: This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Amtech Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amtech Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote
Amtech’s shares gained 70.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Amtech Systems, Inc. Price
Amtech Systems, Inc. price | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote
Rogers Corporation ROG:This engineered materials and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Rogers Corporation Price and Consensus
Rogers Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rogers Corporation Quote
Rogers’ shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rogers Corporation Price
Rogers Corporation price | Rogers Corporation Quote
Cummins Inc. CMI: This global power solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus
Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote
Cummins’ shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cummins Inc. Price
Cummins Inc. price | Cummins Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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