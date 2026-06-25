Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25:

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS: This manufacturer of essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor and automotive industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amtech Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

Amtech’s shares gained 70.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Amtech Systems, Inc. Price

Amtech Systems, Inc. price | Amtech Systems, Inc. Quote

Rogers Corporation ROG:This engineered materials and components company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Rogers Corporation Price and Consensus

Rogers Corporation price-consensus-chart | Rogers Corporation Quote

Rogers’ shares gained 48.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Rogers Corporation Price

Rogers Corporation price | Rogers Corporation Quote

Cummins Inc. CMI: This global power solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Cummins’ shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cummins Inc. Price

Cummins Inc. price | Cummins Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Cummins Inc. (CMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rogers Corporation (ROG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.