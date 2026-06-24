Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX: This developer of innovative therapies for neurological and endocrine disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Neurocrine’s shares gained 23.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Price

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. price | Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Quote

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT:Thisreal estate investment trust that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price and Consensus

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust price-consensus-chart | Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Quote

Industrial Logistics’ shares gained 47.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust price | Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Quote

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY: This chain of convenience stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price and Consensus

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey's shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.