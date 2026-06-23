Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23:

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT: This company that provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services to the oil and gas sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 165.8% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

Liberty Energy’s shares gained 50.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Liberty Energy Inc. Price

Liberty Energy Inc. price | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote

Advantest Corporation ATEYY: This semiconductor company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus

Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote

Advantest’s shares gained 40.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advantest Corp. Price

Advantest Corp. price | Advantest Corp. Quote

Green Dot Corporation GDOT: This financial technology and bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Green Dot Corporation Price and Consensus

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Green Dot’s shares gained 15.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Green Dot Corporation Price

Green Dot Corporation price | Green Dot Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.