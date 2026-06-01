Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1:

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTM’s shares gained 53.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price

TTM Technologies, Inc. price | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT: This developer of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Elbit Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Elbit’s shares gained 89.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Elbit Systems Ltd. Price

Elbit Systems Ltd. price | Elbit Systems Ltd. Quote

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS: This electronic design and test solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Keysight Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

Keysight’s shares gained 68% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price

Keysight Technologies Inc. price | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.