Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center’s shares gained 30.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carlsberg A/S CABGY: This producer of beer and other beverage products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg’s shares gained 41.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

