Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:

Mercury General Corporation MCY: Thisauto insurance provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

Mercury General Corporation's shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Mercury General Corporation Price

Mercury General Corporation price | Mercury General Corporation Quote

ASM International NV ASMIY: This semiconductor device equipment provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

ASM International' shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ASM International NV Price

ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Byrna Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote

Byrna Technologies' shares gained 74.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Price

Byrna Technologies Inc. price | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

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