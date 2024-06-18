Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18:
Mercury General Corporation MCY: Thisauto insurance provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote
Mercury General Corporation's shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Mercury General Corporation Price
Mercury General Corporation price | Mercury General Corporation Quote
ASM International NV ASMIY: This semiconductor device equipment provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
ASM International NV Price and Consensus
ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote
ASM International' shares gained 25.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ASM International NV Price
ASM International NV price | ASM International NV Quote
Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Byrna Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Byrna Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote
Byrna Technologies' shares gained 74.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Byrna Technologies Inc. Price
Byrna Technologies Inc. price | Byrna Technologies Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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