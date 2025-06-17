Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS: This specialty metals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology’s shares gained 37% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK: This restaurant franchise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Shake Shack’s shares gained 44.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fujitsu Limited FJTSY: This information and communication technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Fujitsu’s shares gained 17.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

