Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

Reinsurance Group’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This power resiliency solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

American Superconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Superconductor Corporation Quote

American Superconductor’s shares gained 94.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Superconductor Corporation Price

American Superconductor Corporation price | American Superconductor Corporation Quote

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This franchisor of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. Price

Brinker International, Inc. price | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.